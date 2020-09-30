Kate P. Amos, Oak Ridge

Kate P. Amos, age 94, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born May 16, 1926 in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina to Henry Oden Penland and Effie Patterson Penland.

She came to Oak Ridge in January 1946 to work at the Y-12 Plant serving her country for 42 years before retiring in 1988. Kate was a longtime member of Glenwood Baptist Church. She loved reading, cooking, gardening and canning homegrown vegetables, but most of all, Kate loved her family.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Randall B. Amos; brothers Edwin Penland and Carl Penland; sister Bessie Hudson; nieces Donna Richardson and Sheila Hudson.

Kate is survived by her sisters, Mabel Penland and Elaine Griffies; nieces and nephews: Anne Bissett(with whom she shares a birthday), Sharon and Tim Rose, Michael Penland, John Richardson and Joyce and Randy Isenhour; special step-grandson and his family, Robin and Rosemary Brown, Julie and Derek Andreen, Morgan and Logan.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mark Walton officiating.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at the Alexander Guest House where she resided for the last 3 ½ years and to Amedysis Hospice for the exceptional care provided to their sister, aunt, and grandmother during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Amedysis Hospice, 1420 Dutch Valley Drive, Unit C, Knoxville, TN 37918.

Online messages may be left for the family at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com.

Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home

865-483-4341

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

