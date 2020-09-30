Kathleen F. Krawiec, Knoxville

Kathleen F. Krawiec, age 58, passed away on September 26, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born April 9, 1962 in Newark, New Jersey. She grew up in Nutley, New Jersey.

She was a beloved wife, a loving mother and a devoted grandmother (a.k.a. Gaga). She felt it was a calling to be a knowledgeable and caring nurse for her entire 30 year career. She enjoyed cooking, doing word puzzles and spending time with her family. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she loved to decorate for that holiday.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Santoro (née Coffey) her father Philip Santoro and her brother Philip Santoro. She is survived by her beloved husband Matthew Krawiec, her son Jeffrey Albert and his wife, Heather, her daughters Heather Palmiter and her husband, Shawn, Chelsea Toler and her husband, Jesse and her youngest daughter Brianna Albert. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Dayln Albert, Hailey Albert, Faith Albert, Venice Palmiter and Phoenix Palmiter.

She will forever live on in our hearts and minds as the finest person we had the privilege to share our lives with for too few years.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Kathy (Santoro) Krawiec, please visit jacksonfuneralservices.com.

