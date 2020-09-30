David Earl Olson, Oakdale (formerly of Joliet, IL)

David Earl Olson, age 77 of Oakdale (formerly of Joliet, IL), passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.

David was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corp where he achieved the level of Expert Marksman, He retired from the Caterpillar plant in Joliet, Illinois, David was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was a very generous and caring person who loved his
family.

Preceded in death by parents Earl and Shirley Olson.

Survived by

Children David E. Olson II of Oakdale, TN
Amy Kargle of Joliet, IL
Mark Olson of Thurmont, MD
SisterSharon McCormick of Wilmington, DE
Several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside service was held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Pine Orchard Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Olson Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

