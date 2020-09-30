Kenneth Lee Swafford, Harriman

Kenneth Lee Swafford, age 66 of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by his friends, Connie, Joe and Tim. Kenneth was on the Harriman Library Board for many years and attended Childs Memorial Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, Lee and Jean Swafford. Sister, Evelyn Snyder.

Survived by nieces, Tracy Reed and Rebecca Burrow.

Nephew, Lewis Collings.

Special friends, Richard and Mary Sexton, Connie and Randy Massingill and Joe Grasser.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Childs Memorial Baptist Church with the funeral to follow at 7:00. Reverend Tim Shelton officiating. Burial in Roane Memorial Gardens Monday, October 5, 2020 at 9:00 am.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Swafford Family.

