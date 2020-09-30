A Car Goes into Water in Kingston, but no serious Injuries Involved

Update:

On 09/29/2020, at approximately 1915 hours, officers with the Kingston Police Department responded to West Race Street in reference to an automobile crash.

Officers came into contact with Joshua Shillings, age 19, Isaac Collins, age 18 and Robert Lawson, age 21.

Upon investigation, it was found that Joshua Shillings was the driver of the vehicle. Isaac Collins and Robert Lawson were both passengers in the vehicle. The vehicle they were occupants of was a 2005 gold Ford Taurus. The vehicle was travelling east on Roane State Hwy at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway on the right side of the Hwy 70 bridge and went into the Clinch river. All three occupants managed to get out of the vehicle after it crashed into the water.

Nearby residents helped the three individuals out of the water with a boat. Isaac Collins was transported to Roane Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Joshua Shillings and Robert Lawson reported no injury.

The vehicle was completely submerged upon officer’s arrival and was unable to be retrieved.

Joshua Shillings was cited for failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. The possibility of more charges is pending.

The crash is being investigated by Officer David Choate and Sergeant Alex French.

Previous Story

An accident on Tuesday left a car in the water under the Hwy 70 bridge in Kingston. Multiple emergency units responded to the scene around 7pm. The vehicle had three occupants that escaped just before the car was fully submerged. A passing pontoon boat, seeing the car going into the water, was able to get to the three and get them to the shoreline for help.

According to initial reports from sources, all indications are that the vehicle left the roadway in the curve just before the bridge heading eastbound, the car went over the embankment and into the water.

It appears at the time of this report, all three occupants escaped serious injuries. We are waiting on the police report from the Kingston Police Department or the Tennessee Highway Patrol. We hope to have an update on this accident by noon today.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

