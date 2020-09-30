UPDATE: Person of Interest being investigated in Enrichment Credit Union Robbery

A person of interest is being investigated in tonight’s Enrichment Federal Credit Union bank robbery. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’7″, 140 pounds, wearing a black face cover and a ball cap. The vehicle he left the scene in is an older model, four-door white Oldsmobile without hubcaps. No further information is available and the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 29, 2020) – Oak Ridge Police Department investigators and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents are on scene of a bank robbery at Enrichment Federal Credit Union.

At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Ridge Police received a report of a bank robbery at the 201 S Illinois Avenue location. Upon arrival, investigators learned that a suspect handed a note to tellers demanding money. No weapon was displayed or threatened.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, and is described as a white male in his 30s with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey/white ballcap, black facemask, and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

At this time, ORPD officers and FBI agents are still on scene and the investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

