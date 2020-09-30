UPDATE: Person of Interest being investigated in Enrichment Credit Union Robbery

Brad Jones

A person of interest is being investigated in tonight’s Enrichment Federal Credit Union bank robbery. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’7″, 140 pounds, wearing a black face cover and a ball cap. The vehicle he left the scene in is an older model, four-door white Oldsmobile without hubcaps. No further information is available and the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home.  Information can be given anonymously.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 29, 2020) – Oak Ridge Police Department investigators and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents are on scene of a bank robbery at Enrichment Federal Credit Union.

At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Ridge Police received a report of a bank robbery at the 201 S Illinois Avenue location. Upon arrival, investigators learned that a suspect handed a note to tellers demanding money. No weapon was displayed or threatened.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, and is described as a white male in his 30s with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey/white ballcap, black facemask, and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

At this time, ORPD officers and FBI agents are still on scene and the investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

