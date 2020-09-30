City of Rockwood Adopts Social Media Policy For City Employees

Rockwood City officials passed a new social media policy during last night’s council meeting. According to City officials the reasoning behind this is to be proactive in any statements that may embarrass the city from employees. With the upcoming presidential election, riots, and racial tensions going on across the country, the city wanted to have a plan in writing. According to sources with the city we spoke with, there has been no issues with any employee for the city at this time. According to City administrator Becky Ruppe and Mayor Miller, their current Personnel policy did not include a social media policy so they wanted to get that in print. All employees would have to sign off on the new policy agreement.

