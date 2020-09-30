Mark Clem appointed by Rockwood Council to Water, Wastewater, and Gas Board

A newly appointed member for the Rockwood Water Wastewater and Gas Systems Board was officially approved last night during the Rockwood City Council meeting. Council approved placing Mark Clem as a new member for the board. The council also accepted the resignation letter of former board member and chairman Darryl Meadows who resigned 3 weeks ago stating his role as a county commissioner and many committee duties as the reason behind his resignation. Mark Clem, who owns and operates a local insurance Agency, and a lifelong resident of Rockwood, will serve a four-year term according to the terms of his appointment.
