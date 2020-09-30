Rockwood Police to operate under Governor Lee and task force Use of Force Policy

Rockwood city council members voted unanimously last night to allow the police department to operate under the governor’s use-of-force policy . during last night’s city council meeting. The policy which states in its printed version approved by Council last night:

WHEREAS, on July 2, 2020, Governor Bill Lee announced a partnership with the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association and the Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission.



WHEREAS, through that partnership, law enforcement agencies are required to review their Use of Force Policies to ensure that choke holds are not used as a restraining technique, and to require law enforcement officers to prevent or stop any act, even by officers, that violates law

or said policy.

WHEREAS, The CAUTION Group, consisting of a police chief, three former police chiefs, a police captain and an attorney formerly with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, has developed a Use of Force Policy meeting those requirements, a copy of which is attached.

WHEREAS, the Rockwood Police Chief desires to adopt the attached policy as the Use of Force Policy for the Rockwood Police Department.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Mayor and City Council that the attached Use of Force Policy drafted by The CAUTION Group is approved as the Use of Force Policy for the Rockwood Police Department.

This Resolution shall take effect upon passage, the public welfare requiring

The police department currently operated under a similar plan but they wanted to implement this plan for the future.

