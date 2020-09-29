Jimmie Jean Booth, Rockwood (formerly of Dry Hill Community)

Mrs. Jimmie Jean Booth, age 86 of Rockwood, Tennessee, Formerly of Dry Hill Community, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Victorian Square Assisted Living. She was a member of Mt. Teaman Baptist Church in Dry Hill Community. Jimmie was a Secretary and in PreNeed Sales at Booth Funeral Home for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by Husbands; Leland Powell and Harold Booth, Parents; Lebert and Ruby Knight, Sister; Charlene Lewis, Brother-in-law; Hardy Lewis, Brothers; James (Billy) Knight and Bryan Alfred (Buddy) Knight.

Survivors Include:

Son: Roger Powell (Paula) of Rockwood, TN.

Daughter: Elizabeth Futrell (Larry) of Rockwood, TN.

Grandchildren: Leighann Beckwith (James), Ryan Futrell (Bree),

Kayla Gronda (Zac), Kyle Powell

Great-Grandchildren: Carter and Andy Beckwith, Casen Futrell,

Brady and Bexley Gronda

Sister: Reba Nelson (Rev.Wayne) of Rockwood, TN.

Brother: Lebert Knight, Jr. (Trudy) of Chickamauga, Georgia

Stepson: Fain Booth of Miami Florida

Several Nieces and Nephews

Special Granny to Spencer and Bella Moore

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 1st, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm at Mt. Teaman Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Wayne Nelson and Rev. Keith Woodby officiating. Interment will be in the Dry Hill Cemetery. Family request memorial to be sent to the Mt. Teaman Baptist Church. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Jimmie Jean Booth.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

