Man hospitalized after a home explosion in Kingston

Kingston Fire officials said one person was hospitalized. (Photo courtesy of WVLT)

UPDATE: 1:03PM, 9/28/20

PRESS RELEASE FROM KINGSTON PD

On 09/28/2020, at 0414 hours, a Roane County Sheriff’s Deputy notified Central Dispatch of an explosion at 731 Gallaher road.  Multiple law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies responded to the scene. The residence at 731 Gallaher Road was totally destroyed as a result of the explosion. 

  One victim, a 24-year-old male was found on scene and was taken for medical treatment. Many nearby homes were damaged as a result of the explosion. Debris from the explosion has been found several hundred yards from the residence. The Kingston Police Department is utilizing a drone to access the large-scale field of debris. 

  The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office as well as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb and Arson are assisting the Kingston Police Department in the investigation.

  Units will likely be on scene until late Monday afternoon. Lanes of Gallaher road are shut down and we ask that motorists use caution in the area. 

  The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available. 

Prior Story

Kingston Fire officials said one man is hospitalized following an explosion at a home Monday morning.

The incident happened on Gallaher Road, where investigators are currently working to find more information on the cause of the explosion.

Officials said one person was in the home at the time of the explosion. That resident was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

