Tammy Sue Hembree, Clinton

Tammy Sue Hembree, age 61 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home. She had a big heart, loved all children, especially her grandson. Tammy worked for Anderson County Schools for 34 years, taught special ed, preschool, and was the manager over enrollment. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Tammy is preceded in death by her parents, Kyris and Madeline Moore.

Tammy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Marvin Ray Hembree; sons, Marvin Eugene Hembree and wife Tammie, Jimmy Ray, Travis Earl, Derrick Scott and wife Tracy and Brandon Carden; daughter, Amber Lynn Moore; mother in law, Helen June Moss of Jackson, GA; brothers Greg Moore and wife Sue, Randy Moore and wife Susan; sister, Valerie Moore; grandson, Kayden Austin; sisters-in-law, Stephanie Moss and Jeanie Roach and her husband Gene; special friends, Donna Tallent and Shane Machleit; extended family and numerous friends.

The family will receive friends in the chapel of Jones Mortuary on Sunday, September 27th from 4:00-7:00pm with a memorial service to follow, Rev. Gene Roach officiating. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

