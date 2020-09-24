Christina Diane Beason Nice, Oak Ridge

Christina Diane Beason Nice, age 42, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.

She was born September 28, 1977 in Rockwood. She worked several years as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Harriman. Christina loved her dogs very much. Preceded in death by her mother, Ophelia Sherman; and grandmother, Omelia Sherman.

SURVIVORS

HusbandMarcus Nice of Oak Ridge

ChildrenChelsea, Alexis, Zoey, and Alyssa Nice

FatherRicky Lee Beason of Kingston

4 Grandchildren

BrotherBrett Beason of Kingston

SisterAbigayl Beason of Kingston

AuntOlivia Morrison of Rockwood

A host of extended family & friends

A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, or by calling (865) 717-7727. Online

register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

