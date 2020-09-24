Oak Ridge Playhouse to stream next production

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 99 Views

By Jack Mitchell – Norris Bulletin

Faced with the difficulty of operating a theatre in the midst of a pandemic and confronted with the loss of ticket revenues, the Oak Ridge Playhouse is following the trend being adopted by many other entertainment venues around the country and delving into the world of live online streaming via the internet for its next dramatic production.

Opening this Friday, September 25 and being repeated on six additional dates ending on Sunday, October 4, Alabama Story, based on true-life events, is centered around a children’s picture book titled “The Rabbits’ Wedding,” which depicts a black rabbit marrying a white rabbit and the controversy that ensued in Alabama between an enlightened librarian and a segregationist state politician.

Involving political foes, star-crossed lovers and a feisty children’s storyteller, the storyline inhabits an unforgettable Deep South brimming with humor, heart and humanity.

Playwright Kenneth Jones bills the play as “a humor-laced social-justice drama that’s a sort of vest-pocket cousin to ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’” The Washington Post called it a play “of national relevance.” In 2019, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote, “At a time when intolerance is on the upswing and empathy is under siege, Alabama Story is just the play we need.”

The six-actor one-set production is directed by Reggie Law, who also serves as Executive Artistic Director of the Playhouse. Ticket prices are $20 for individual and $30 for couples and families and can be purchased online at www.orplayhouse.com

Electronic tickets will be valid for the 24-hour period of your selected day, beginning at 12 a.m..

The production offers supporters of The Oak Ridge Playhouse an innovative way to assist keeping this valued community asset as an ongoing and viable entity while sitting in the safety and security of our own living rooms.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Pothole Repair Underway in Norris

By Jack Mitchell – Norris Bulletin Using the city’s recently acquired asphalt hot box, Norris …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: