Oak Ridge Playhouse to stream next production

By Jack Mitchell – Norris Bulletin

Faced with the difficulty of operating a theatre in the midst of a pandemic and confronted with the loss of ticket revenues, the Oak Ridge Playhouse is following the trend being adopted by many other entertainment venues around the country and delving into the world of live online streaming via the internet for its next dramatic production.

Opening this Friday, September 25 and being repeated on six additional dates ending on Sunday, October 4, Alabama Story, based on true-life events, is centered around a children’s picture book titled “The Rabbits’ Wedding,” which depicts a black rabbit marrying a white rabbit and the controversy that ensued in Alabama between an enlightened librarian and a segregationist state politician.

Involving political foes, star-crossed lovers and a feisty children’s storyteller, the storyline inhabits an unforgettable Deep South brimming with humor, heart and humanity.

Playwright Kenneth Jones bills the play as “a humor-laced social-justice drama that’s a sort of vest-pocket cousin to ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’” The Washington Post called it a play “of national relevance.” In 2019, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote, “At a time when intolerance is on the upswing and empathy is under siege, Alabama Story is just the play we need.”

The six-actor one-set production is directed by Reggie Law, who also serves as Executive Artistic Director of the Playhouse. Ticket prices are $20 for individual and $30 for couples and families and can be purchased online at www.orplayhouse.com

Electronic tickets will be valid for the 24-hour period of your selected day, beginning at 12 a.m..

The production offers supporters of The Oak Ridge Playhouse an innovative way to assist keeping this valued community asset as an ongoing and viable entity while sitting in the safety and security of our own living rooms.

