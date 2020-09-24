Josh Anderson elected as Anderson County Commission Chairman

By Jack Mitchell – Norris Bulletin

Anderson County Commission unanimously elected District 3 Commissioner Josh Anderson to serve as county commission chairman. Anderson has represented the Norris/Fairview/Andersonville/Glen Alpine area as commissioner since 2018. He is the youngest commissioner to be elected to the position.

The Anderson County Commission also voted to finalize its committee and board appointments recommended by the the nominating committee, including appointments for District 3 residents Dr. Richie Noe to the Anderson County Civil Service Board, Mr. Charles “Dusty” Irwin to the Anderson County Water Authority, and Mr. James Ferguson to the Board of Zoning and Appeals.

