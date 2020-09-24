Pothole Repair Underway in Norris

By Jack Mitchell – Norris Bulletin

Using the city’s recently acquired asphalt hot box, Norris Public Works employees, pictured here at the corner of Dairy Pond and East Norris Roads, began the process Tuesday of filling potholes on city streets. The box, which fits onto the bed of the city dump truck, holds three to four tons of hot asphalt mix and with its insulated enclosure and propane heaters, is able to maintain the material at a usable temperature for more 24 hours.

Residents should immediately see the results generated by this new equipment as it will provide city workers a much more economical and expedient method of improving city roadways.

