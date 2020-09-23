OR Schools announce that current instructional models will continue after Fall Break

Oak Ridge School Administration Building

According to Oak Ridge Today online news, after fall break, students in the Oak Ridge Schools will continue using exclusively in-person instruction for students in Pre-K through the fourth grade and staggered schedules for students in fifth grade through 12th grades.

The younger students have five days of in-person instruction per week, while the older students have staggered schedules made up of two days of in-person instruction and three days of online learning each week.

In a letter sent Tuesday to staff members and families, Superintendent Borchers said school staff and students have kept the spread of COVID-19 low during the first term using contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; practicing good personal hygiene such as hand washing; maintaining physical distances and wearing face masks; and providing or being able to use hand sanitizing stations and clean facilities.

It’s not clear when all Oak Ridge students might be able to return to a full-time, “in-the-classroom” schedule, and officials say that decision will be guided by COVID data and recommendations from state and local health authorities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

