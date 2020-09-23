OR Schools announce that current instructional models will continue after Fall Break

Brad Jones 1 day ago News Leave a comment 95 Views

Oak Ridge School Administration Building

According to Oak Ridge Today online news, after fall break, students in the Oak Ridge Schools will continue using exclusively in-person instruction for students in Pre-K through the fourth grade and staggered schedules for students in fifth grade through 12th grades.

The younger students have five days of in-person instruction per week, while the older students have staggered schedules made up of two days of in-person instruction and three days of online learning each week.

In a letter sent Tuesday to staff members and families, Superintendent Borchers said school staff and students have kept the spread of COVID-19 low during the first term using contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; practicing good personal hygiene such as hand washing; maintaining physical distances and wearing face masks; and providing or being able to use hand sanitizing stations and clean facilities.

It’s not clear when all Oak Ridge students might be able to return to a full-time, “in-the-classroom” schedule, and officials say that decision will be guided by COVID data and recommendations from state and local health authorities.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Josh Anderson elected as Anderson County Commission Chairman

By Jack Mitchell – Norris Bulletin Anderson County Commission unanimously elected District 3 Commissioner Josh …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: