Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Wednesday, September 23rd COVID-19 update from data of Tuesday, September 22nd.
Total tested- 17,512 which is 32.5% of the Roane County population
Total positive- 849 which is 1.58% of the population
106 tested on our last report date with only two (2) positives
Total hospitalizations -31 with one (1) new hospitalization yesterday
Three (3) deaths.
Peer comparison of contiguous counties to Roane County, and comparison based on a population of 100,000, which essentially doubles Roane County’s actual positive cases as Roane County has a little over 50,000 in population.
As of September 22nd, these are the rankings as if the counties had a population of 100,000, allowing equal comparison:
County Positives Equivalent Ranking
Morgan 306 1,430 1st
Anderson 1,138 1,478 2nd
Roane 849 1,590 3rd
Meigs 221 1,901 4th
Knox 9,052 1,925 5th
Cumberland 1,155 1,908 6th
McMinn 1,076 2,000 7th
Loudon 1,121 2,073 8th
Rhea 788 2,376 9th
For the last several weeks, it appears that contiguous counties are not performing much different than how they were performing about four (4) weeks ago.
I was on a call last night that the participants emphasize the need for adequate/clean facial protection along with making sure we wash our hands and practice social distancing when possible.
Most all of us agree that if we are not exposed to the virus, we will not contract the virus. Also, we can limit exposure with social distancing and facial covering, and if exposed, we can wash the virus off of us as we are less likely to contract the virus or the flu in this case. The flu season is approaching fast. We will have updates later for free flu shots.
Thanks for tuning in.