Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Wednesday, September 23rd COVID-19 update from data of Tuesday, September 22nd.

 Total tested- 17,512 which is 32.5% of the Roane County population
 Total positive- 849 which is 1.58% of the population
 106 tested on our last report date with only two (2) positives
 Total hospitalizations -31 with one (1) new hospitalization yesterday
 Three (3) deaths.

Peer comparison of contiguous counties to Roane County, and comparison based on a population of 100,000, which essentially doubles Roane County’s actual positive cases as Roane County has a little over 50,000 in population.

As of September 22nd, these are the rankings as if the counties had a population of 100,000, allowing equal comparison:

County Positives Equivalent Ranking

Morgan              306       1,430    1st

Anderson           1,138    1,478    2nd

Roane                 849       1,590    3rd

Meigs                 221       1,901    4th

Knox                   9,052    1,925    5th

Cumberland       1,155    1,908    6th

McMinn             1,076    2,000    7th

Loudon               1,121    2,073    8th

Rhea                   788       2,376    9th

For the last several weeks, it appears that contiguous counties are not performing much different than how they were performing about four (4) weeks ago.

I was on a call last night that the participants emphasize the need for adequate/clean facial protection along with making sure we wash our hands and practice social distancing when possible.

Most all of us agree that if we are not exposed to the virus, we will not contract the virus. Also, we can limit exposure with social distancing and facial covering, and if exposed, we can wash the virus off of us as we are less likely to contract the virus or the flu in this case. The flu season is approaching fast. We will have updates later for free flu shots.

Thanks for tuning in.

Covid 19 Sept 22, 2020 update

Posted by Ron Woody on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

