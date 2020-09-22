David Baggett, Harriman

David Baggett, age 66 of Harriman, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.

David was born on January 31, 1954 in Oliver Springs. He played basketball when he was younger and was well known for his western dancing as a champion, teacher, and judge.

Survivors include his parents, Faye and Ernest Hughart of the Dyllis Community and brother, Frank Hughart and his wife Connie of Oliver Springs.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Jeff Parrott officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Baggett family. www.Sharpfh.com.

