Lula Sally Raby Giles, Sweetwater

Lula Sally Raby Giles, born on Wednesday, July 1, 1936 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 84.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Sweetwater Memorial Park.

