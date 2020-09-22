Johnny Edward Sweet, Sweetwater

News Department 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 44 Views

Johnny Edward Sweet, age 72, of Sweetwater, went home to be the Lord on September 21, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. Johnny was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the City of Sweetwater Street Department.

Preceded in death by his wife: Alice Anthony Sweet, father and mother: J.C. and Evelyn Ervin Sweet, brother: Jerry Sweet, sister: Kathy Sweet Peak. Survivors include his sisters: Linda Sweet Myers and husband Paul, Melissa Sweet Edgmon, Charlotte Sweet Moore, special friends: David Greene and Evelyn Valentine, step-daughter: Shanna Wiggins, sister-in-law: Helen Sweet, aunt: Lola Cassidy, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00P.M. with the funeral service to follow in Kyker’s Chapel at 7:00 P.M. Rev. Jeff Powell and Rev. David Largen officiating. Interment 11:00 A.M. on Thursday in the West View Cemetery, with full military honors provided by members of the Sweetwater Gold Star Post 5156, Monroe County D.A.V. Chapter # 93, and the American Legion Post # 106.

Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

About News Department

Check Also

David Matison Carrington, Kingston

David Matison Carrington, 74, born October 2, 1945 in Elizabethton, TN to Sam V. Carrington, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: