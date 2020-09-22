Johnny Edward Sweet, Sweetwater

Johnny Edward Sweet, age 72, of Sweetwater, went home to be the Lord on September 21, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. Johnny was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the City of Sweetwater Street Department.

Preceded in death by his wife: Alice Anthony Sweet, father and mother: J.C. and Evelyn Ervin Sweet, brother: Jerry Sweet, sister: Kathy Sweet Peak. Survivors include his sisters: Linda Sweet Myers and husband Paul, Melissa Sweet Edgmon, Charlotte Sweet Moore, special friends: David Greene and Evelyn Valentine, step-daughter: Shanna Wiggins, sister-in-law: Helen Sweet, aunt: Lola Cassidy, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00P.M. with the funeral service to follow in Kyker’s Chapel at 7:00 P.M. Rev. Jeff Powell and Rev. David Largen officiating. Interment 11:00 A.M. on Thursday in the West View Cemetery, with full military honors provided by members of the Sweetwater Gold Star Post 5156, Monroe County D.A.V. Chapter # 93, and the American Legion Post # 106.

Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

