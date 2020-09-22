Kimberly Bartlett Hastings, Harriman

Kimberly Bartlett Hastings age 53 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home. She was a member of North Point Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother Susie Bartlett and brother Scott Hall.

Survived by

Daughter Megan Hastings

Father James Bartlett Sr.

Brother James Bartlett Jr.

Sister Rene Godsey (Dwayne)

And a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 2pm until 3pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at North Point Church in Harriman. Celebration of Life will follow at 3pm with Pastor Dan Nave officiating.

