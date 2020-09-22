Eric Warren Townsend, 52

Eric Warren Townsend, age 52, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born June 29, 1968 in Rockwood, TN, to Foye Wayne and Charlotte Townsend. He graduated from Midway High School in 1986. He loved football and received a scholarship to Carson Newman University where he played until he had a career-ending injury. He then served in the United States Airforce. He continued his education at Roane State Community College earning an Associate’s Degree and Tennessee Technological University completing his Bachelor’s Degree.

He had many hobbies which include fishing, hunting, golfing, and watching football. He was an avid musician and could play any song by ear. He loved the Lord and his family with all his heart. Everything he did was to please the Lord and help his family in any way he could. He was so proud of his children – Corbin and Allie. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, in Kingston, TN.



Mr. Townsend is survived by his wife of twenty years, Christ Diggs Townsend; his son Corbin Townsend; his daughter Allie Townend; his parents Wayne and Charlotte Townsend; his mother-in-law Caroline Diggs, and a host of family and close friends. He traveled for work at times, but he always said nothing compared to East Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Cecil and Georgia Mullins and Virgil and Dora Mae Townsend and close friend Andrew Botkin.

Receiving of friends will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a funeral service following at 7:00pm in the Kyker Chapel with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside services are Thursday, September 24 at 9:00 am in Roane Memorial Gardens for family and close friends.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Townsend Family.

