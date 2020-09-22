Anthony ‘Tony’ Phillips, Harriman

Mr. Anthony ‘Tony’ Phillips, 59, of Harriman, passed away September 19, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. Tony loved to go fishing.

He is preceded in death by his daughter: Kristin Phillips.

Parents: Edward Phillips and Brenda Inman.

Stepfather: Robert R. Robinson.

Grandson: Tydus Phillips.

He is survived by his wife: Lisa Long Phillips.

Three sons: Ryan Phillips, Travis Phillips, and Dusty Phillips.

Four brothers & sisters-in-law: James Robinson, Robert & Donna Robinson, Steven Robinson, and Edward & Linda Kennedy.

Sister & brother-in-law: Tina & Barney Spears.

Seven grandchildren.

Special friend: Kaye Kirby.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. James Pressley officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Phillips family.

