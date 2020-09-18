Rosa Bell Wells Johnson, Oak Ridge

Celebrating the Home Going of Rosa Bell Wells Johnson.

She was born December 17, 1947 to the late Matty May Martin in Tallapoosa, GA. She gained her wings on September 14, 2020 at the home of her loving children.

At a very young age, Rosa moved to Oak Ridge, where she resided with her aunt and uncle, the late Elizabeth and William Crowley Sr., who raised her. Rosa was a quiet and determined soul, that didn’t let difficult situations keep her down.

She worked for many years as a customer service representative with

Westinghouse and K-25 and retired from VFW Apparel in Nashville.

She was an avid bowler, loved sewing, working puzzles and Solitaire.

In addition to her mother, aunt and uncle, she was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Delilah Aaliya Wells in 2010.

She is survived by 3 sons, Jimmie D. Wells Jr., of Oak Ridge, Eric Dewayne Wells and wife Cecile of Escondido, CA and Timothy Dion Wells of Knoxville; 1 daughter, Shana Wells of Knoxville; brother, William Crowley Jr of Kansas City, KS; sisters, Carolyn Ragin of SC, Mary Alice Curry of Rockford, TN, JoAnn Crowley of Oak Ridge, Willie-Ann Patterson and husband Tony of Huntsville, AL and Glenn Ayers Crowley of Seattle, WA; 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by loving friend Wayne Shelton of Nashville.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1 – 2pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will begin at 2pm with Elder Tony Patterson officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Caris Health Care for their assistance in caring for their mother in her final days.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

