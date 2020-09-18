Pamela Stubblefield Wall, Oak Ridge

Pamela Stubblefield Wall passed away on September 16, 2020 following a year and a half long battle with cancer.

Born in Oak Ridge in 1962, she was the daughter of Robert and Bessie Stubblefield. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1980 and stayed in East Tennessee her entire life. On top of raising her two children, she worked as a contractor for DOE for over 20 years, most recently with Boston Government Services. She loved her job and continued working until the very end. Her hobbies included reading and travel and she was an avid collector of cookbooks.

She is survived by her two children Samantha Wall-Villez and her husband Kris Villez, David Wall and his wife Amber Wall, and her brother Bob Stubblefield and wife Sharon Stubblefield. She is also survived by her two grandchildren Norah Kay Villez and baby Wall arriving January 2021 and her grandpuppy Lucy.

We would like to thank the nursing staff at Parkwest Medical Center for their care and attentiveness.

She will be remembered as a loving mother who was always proud of her children. She was so excited to be a mamaw.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7:00pm. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 10:00 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service.

Memorials can be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, PO Box 11772, Knoxville, TN 37939.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

