Elbert Cleon Kelsay (Wildman Kelsay), Kingston

Elbert Cleon Kelsay (Wildman Kelsay) age 70 of Kingston passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home. He attended Mars Hill Baptist Church. Former owner of Kelsay Auction Company. Cleon was well known in the community for the many benefit auctions he did for those in need.



He is preceded in death by his parents: Elbert and Lydie Gunter Kelsay.

Survived by his wife Bobbie Kelsay of Kingston.

Son and daughter in law, James Trenton and Andrea Kelsay of Ten Mile.

Stepsons and wives: Marty and Susan Davidson, Jeffery and Jeannie Davidson all of Ten Mile.

Grandchildren: Kayla and Dalton Greene of Dayton, Kendall and Charli Kelsay of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Malachi Kelsay of Loudon, Lyndsay and David Collins of Ten Mile, Lacey Davidson of Kingston, Logan and Stormey Davidson, Landon and Brittany Davidson, Dillion Davidson, Aaron and Darla all of Ten Mile. Shelia and Mike Ball of Bristol, Tennessee, Austin and Trsha Clark of Rockwood.

Great grandchildren: Jagger Jeffers of Bristol, Tennessee, Kaley and Caley Ball of Bristol, Tennessee, Airara Clark of Rockwood, Cadyn Collins of Ten Mile, Canaan Greene of Dayton.



Graveside Service 2:00 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Kelsay Cemetery with Reverend George Maddox and Reverend Jimmy Maddox officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

