Carole A. McKeag, Sweetwater

A loving mother, wife, grandmother, and great grandmother Carole A. McKeag age 87 of Sweetwater passed away of natural causes at her home on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020.

Carole was born in Queens, NY on December 29th, 1932 and moved to Sweetwater with her family in 1982. She was the former owner of Pizza Plus and Video, Curves of Sweetwater, and a retail merchandiser for Mattel Toys. Carole loved spending time with family and friends and loved to travel.



Carole is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth McKeag. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Heather and Jerry Allen of Fayetteville, Georgia; her son and daughter-in-law Kip McKeag and Tammy Holloway from Sweetwater; her grandsons Blaine McKeag and Colton Allen; her granddaughter Tamara Morgan; her great-grandson Kendrick McKeag; and her goddaughter Karen Diaz.

Visitation will be at Kyker Funeral Homes in Sweetwater on Sunday, September 20th from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Monroe County Friends of Animals P.O. Box 106 Vonroe, TN 37885

