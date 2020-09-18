Albert Jones, Rockwood

Albert Jones, age 52 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 in Rockwood, TN. He was born on March 15th, 1968 in Vero Beach, FL.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Elbert Jones Sr & Estell Jones; and his twin brother: Elbert Jones Jr.

He leaves behind the love of his life, his children: Albert Jones, Precious Jones, and Jaiden Jones.

Mother: Bernice Donnelly

Nephew: LePreston Taejon Jones

Companion: Susie Haggard

Mother & Father in law: Sheila and James Sanders

Sister in law: Tonya Jones & Christal Sanders.

Special Friend: Ebony Jones

Special Sisters: Monica Jones, Carylon Jones Munnings, Rachel Donley, and a host of other brothers, sisters, nephews, and nieces.

Following his wishes, Mr. Jones did not want any services and the family are going to respect those. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Albert Jones.

