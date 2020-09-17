EMERGENCY CREWS RESPOND TO VEHICLE FIRE IN ROCKWOOD

Roane County emergency responders with hazmat went to a vehicle fire Tuesday near Rockwood on the 500 block of East Winchester Street. Crews arrived to see the car fully engulfed. No one was in the automobile and there were no injuries. Quick response from firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to nearby structures. A cause is being determined.

