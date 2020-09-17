CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED IN ROANE COUNTY

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department processed a convicted sex offender at the jail yesterday (Sept. 16, 2020). Jerry C. Beckett, age 48, was charged with failure to register in the county as an offender. Beckett was later released on bond. He was ordered onto the registry after his conviction out of state for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor. Beckett is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Roane County General Sessions December 15, 2020.
Tags Jerry C. Beckett Roane County Sheriff's Department Sex Offender Registry Violation of Sex Offender Registry
Check Also
Andre Boyd Arrested for Violation of Sex Offender Registry
Andre Boyd, a registered sex offender, was arrested earlier this month for violation of probation. …