Norris City Council continues virtual meetings

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

As it has throughout the current pandemic crisis, the Norris City Council convened online Monday evening in another virtual session. Along with the five members and several department heads, there were a few citizens joining in for the hour and a half meeting.

Scott Hackler, New Norris City Manager

City Manager Scott Hackler provided Council members with an update on the status of several ongoing projects and grants, noting that the new East Norris Road sidewalk was nearing completion. All that remained was the planting of grass and landscaping the area, along with final installation

of the electronic signal system at the Highway 61 intersection.

Hackler noted that planning was still underway regarding work that is needed on the City’s brush dump in the Watershed before space would be available for hauling and removal of the brush and debris that had been accumulating along city streets for the past several weeks. He explained

that, while plans had anticipated burning some of the stockpile to make room available, it had been determined that current zoning laws did not permit any burning of debris within the Watershed. A contractor has been secured to bring in equipment and create additional space at the site.

In other matters, Police Chief Mike Poole presented some proposed changes to the department’s practices and procedures manual to bring it line with recent recommendations from the State. These changes primarily pertain to definitions outlining use of force guidelines and policies related to duty to intervene. Chief Poole explained that his staff was working to secure accreditation by State officials and that adoption of these items would help in that regard.

After discussion and several questions from Council members, the Council unanimously agreed that these recommendations from Chief Poole be adopted and incorporated into the department’s policies and procedures manual.

In another item related to the Police Department, City Manager Hackler noted that the police vehicle damaged in a recent traffic accident had been deemed to be beyond repair and the City’s insurance carrier had agreed to

reimburse the City in an amount of approximately $19,000. The cost to replace the lost unit, a 2016 Ford Explorer, was anticipated to be approximately $25,000. Hackler indicated that a similar SUV, a 2017 Explorer, could be acquired through the Missouri Highway Patrol surplus vehicle program, and the difference would be covered by the sale of the additional police units that had been donated to Norris by other agencies and are no longer needed.

Another matter of discussion at the meeting was whether the City should apply for a recreation grant from the State for funds that would be used for improving the tennis court facilities next to the Community Building. Before

moving forward on this question, it was decided that more information was needed. Council members decided to call a special meeting on October 1 for this purpose.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

