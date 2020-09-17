Andre Boyd Arrested for Violation of Sex Offender Registry

Andre Boyd, a registered sex offender, was arrested earlier this month for violation of probation. According to the warrant, he failed to report a change in his employment and failed to update his residence.

Boyd, 37, landed on the state sex offender registry after pleading guilty in Roane County Criminal Court in 2017 to attempted aggravated sexual battery when an investigation conducted by Harriman Police found that Boyd allowed a 9-year-old female to touch him inappropriately.

People on the sex offender registry are given a classification. Boyd is classified as “violent against children.”

Boyd is accused of violating the terms of his probation by moving his girlfriend and her three minor children into his residence.

“The offender is violent against children and was not allowed to date or befriend anyone with minor children,” the warrant alleges.

Boyd is supposed to appear before Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks on November 6.

