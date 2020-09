The Roane County Sheriff’s Department detective division, Blair Volunteer Fire Department First Responders , The Roane County Medical Examiner, Dr. Bodak, and Rescue Squad members were sent to 681 Skyline Drive just outside of Kingston yesterday, to where a man was found unresponsive in a home there.

According to Sheriff Stockton the man age 42 was found by his father. The body has been taken to UT forensics Center for an autopsy. Investigators do not believe foul play is the cause of death.

