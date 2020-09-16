ORHS principal announces departure

Brad Jones 19 hours ago

Oak Ridge High School Principal Martin McDonald announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he is leaving his job at Oak Ridge to begin a new one with Greeneville High School.

The post did not indicate why McDonald is leaving ORHS, or give a specific departure date.

We will have more on this as developments warrant, but below, you can read McDonald’s full post making the announcement.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I am stepping down as the principal of Oak Ridge High School in order to start a new adventure as the principal of Greeneville High School,” McDonald said in his social media post. “I want to thank all of Wildcat Nation for the love and support they have extended to my family and I over the last six years. It has been my greatest pleasure to serve as principal of Oak Ridge High School. The staff and students are truly world class. Our community is one that values and supports high quality public education like none other. I want to thank Dr. Bruce Borchers for the opportunity to learn and grow in such a wonderful district. I have enjoyed making many lasting friendships here in Oak Ridge that I know will last a lifetime. I will continue to watch the continued success of Oak Ridge High School from further up the road in East Tennessee. I often say once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. Thank you to everyone who has helped play role in my success. Roll, Wildcats, Roll!”

