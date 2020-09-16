Darryl Meadows, Rockwood Water, Wastewater, and Gas Chairman Resigns

We have a learned that the Chairman of The Rockwood Water, Wastewater, and Natural Gas Systems Board, Darryl Meadows, has resigned from his position effective September 12 in a letter to the Rockwood Mayor Mike Miller.

Today We received an email from general manager Kim Ramsey, upon our request, a copy of his resignation letter. It reads, that his “extra duties as a Roane County Commissioner has prompted him to make this decision” and he stated that he “appreciates the employees, Board Members and the entire Management team of General Manager Kim Ramsey for the good shape the utility is in.”

We do know that the utility asked for permission to borrow a million dollars for upgrades for the water and sewer department. They were borrowing the funds from their gas system last month which was approved by the council and awaiting State approval.

It’s uncertain if this comes after The Rockwood City Council recently wanted to go to term limits for board members, that was however postponed for a vote until the City Attorney, Greg Leffew, could review the procedures of those who currently sit on the board and whether term limits

would in fact restrict their current terms immediately or not.

Meadows has been on the board and served as Chairman since 2011 when the city, who had operated it for about a year, set up the new board membership. He currently sits as a member of the Roane County Commission and had also been a Rockwood council member for several terms in the past.

The board will decide who will become chairman at their next meeting as currently Vice Chairman Lorne Bone is acting Chairman. Bone is also in his 3rd term as a member.

Click on link to download the Resignation letter.

