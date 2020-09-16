Teacher at Norwood Elementary receives $550 for Classroom Project, Full STEM Ahead

Tennessee Athletics joined The College Football Playoff Foundation to celebrate Extra Yard for Teachers Week by surprising two Tennessee teachers on “The Big Day.”

The Big Day—which took place Monday—marked the largest single-day effort of community impact ever undertaken by the extended college football family.

The video board in Neyland Stadium served as Smokey’s backdrop Monday afternoon, as the Vols’ mascot and other members of the UT Spirit Squad celebrated Tennessee’s honorees.

Students at Norwood Elementary School in Oliver Springs helped Smokey to surprise fifth-grade teacher Ms. Amanda Miles. Ms. Miles classroom project, Full STEM Ahead, received $550, providing resources for students to engage in science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities.

Mrs. Kali O’Neal, a Special Education teacher at East Ridge Elementary School in Chattanooga, received $700 to help fund two classroom projects—Let’s Explore the Sensory World and At-Home COVID Learning Materials.

Tennessee Athletics joined more than 150 Extra Yard for Teachers partners participating across the country this week, including universities, conferences, bowl games, high schools and corporate and educational organizations. More than $4 million in grants, direct aid and desperately needed resources are being awarded to teachers and educators across the country throughout the week.



About the CFP Foundation

The CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers platform is successful in supporting and uplifting teachers by focusing on four major areas: Recognition, Resources, Professional Development and Recruitment & Retention.

Over its first five years of existence, Extra Yard for Teachers has collectively invested approximately $38 million nationally in support of education, supporting 311,000 teachers nationwide and more than 7 million students.

The Foundation’s partners include 10 bowl games, 10 conferences, ESPN, corporate sponsors and numerous educational organizations.

The Foundation works in close partnership with the schools, conferences, bowls, ESPN, and education supporters across the country to maximize the positive impact on teachers, students and schools in their respective communities.

