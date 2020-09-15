Jimmy Allen Buck, Claxton

Jimmy Allen Buck, age 45 passed away peacefully at his home in Claxton, TN on September 10th, 2020. Jimmy was a loving Father, Son, Brother, Grandfather and Friend who touched the lives of everyone he met. He faced all of life’s trials and tribulations with bravery and never lost sight of his faith in the Lord. He was a proud man who enjoyed construction, being outdoors and spending time with his family. There was no one who loved more fiercely and no one more loyal than him. Jimmy loved his grandbabies more than life itself. His love will forever be felt and his memory will live on in our hearts forever.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his Mother Marcella Morgan Scott, Father Farrell Buck, Grandmother Ruth “Ruby” Morgan, Grandfather Dillard Morgan, Grandmother Louise Buck, and Grandfather Glen Buck. He is survived by his brother Dewayne Buck, daughter Tessa Buck, girlfriend Charlotte Daugherty, Nephews Devin Buck and Braydon Buck, Niece Kelsey Buck, stepfather Frank Scott, stepchildren Gavin &Sierra Dumont, Greg, Brittany, and Brandon Daugherty, grandchildren Kanaan Woods, Reece Davis, Colton Davis, Natalie Davis, Leah Daugherty, and Brenna Daugherty. Jimmy is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family chose cremation and a Memorial Service is being planned for a later date.

“Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death;

I will fear no evil, for you are with me”

Pslam 23:4

To leave a note for Jimmy’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

