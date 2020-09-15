Bull Bluff Road in Oak Ridge re-opened after Repairs Near Completion

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.– The U. S. Department of Energy began conducting repair work on Bull Bluff Road in Oak Ridge at Clark Center Park on September 8, 2020, which required closure of the road at that time.  As of September 15, repair work to the road is drawing to a close, and the road has been re-opened.  However, visitors are asked to heed the traffic safety controls that will be in place through September 18 or until the work is completed in the area.

As always, we appreciate your understanding and support of the Department’s efforts to maintain the safety and integrity of its roadways. 

