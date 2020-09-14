Bessie Gladys Crowder Franks, Sweetwater

Bessie Gladys Crowder Franks, age 90, of Sweetwater went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a member of Sweetwater Church of God for 73 years. Bessie was a loving Christian mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.



She was preceded in death by:

Husband, Charles Franks

Parents, Hugh and Venie Watkins Crowder

Two Granddaughters

Survived by daughters and son-in-law,

Charlotte Crowder,

Gail Crowder,

Debbie and Dennis Crowder,

Son and daughter-in-law,

Terry and Terry Lee Franks all of Sweetwater

7 grandchildren, 10 Great-grandchildren, 7 Great-Great grandchildren



The family will receive friends Monday, September 14, 2020, 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Sweetwater Memory Chapel. Funeral to follow at 7:00 pm in Sweetwater Memory Chapel with Rev. Blanche Settles and Jackie Crowder officiating. Graveside service and interment, Tuesday, 11:00 am in Sweetwater Memorial Park.



Sweetwater Memory Chapel in charge of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

