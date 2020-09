Tommy G. Aytes, age 70 of Frankfort passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 3-4:00 pm at Frankfort Church followed by the Funeral Service officiated by his son, Pastor T.J. Aytes.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest