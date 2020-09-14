David Ronald Tucker Sr, Lake City

David Ronald Tucker Sr., age 67 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on September 11, 2020 at his residence. David was born on February 22, 1953 to the late John Tucker and Willow Dean Wilson. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Willowbrook Baptist Church in Lake City. He loved camping, four wheeling, and spending time with friends and family. David is preceded in death by his parents, Granddaughter Madison Hayes, sister Deborah Sue Tucker, and special Nephew Todd Patterson.

Survivors include:

Wife Brenda Cox Tucker Lake City

Sons David Ronald Tucker Jr. & Melissa Lafollette

Chris Hayes Dutch Valley

Daughters Tara Friske & Rusty Andersonville

Courtney Nelson & Chris Lafollette

Kelly Foust Caryville

Casey Johnson Caryville

Andrea Hayes Lake City

Brothers Junior Tucker & Audrey Caryville

Tony Tucker Caryville

Sisters Cathy Lawson Clinton

Nona Wilson & Jim Caryville

11 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren

A host of other relatives, family and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Goans.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:00AM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

