David Ronald Tucker Sr, Lake City

David Ronald Tucker Sr., age 67 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on September 11, 2020 at his residence. David was born on February 22, 1953 to the late John Tucker and Willow Dean Wilson. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Willowbrook Baptist Church in Lake City. He loved camping, four wheeling, and spending time with friends and family.  David is preceded in death by his parents, Granddaughter Madison Hayes, sister Deborah Sue Tucker, and special Nephew Todd Patterson.

Survivors include:

Wife                            Brenda Cox Tucker                                                           Lake City

Sons                          David Ronald Tucker Jr. & Melissa                               Lafollette

                                    Chris Hayes                                                                         Dutch Valley

Daughters                Tara Friske & Rusty                                                          Andersonville

                                    Courtney Nelson & Chris                                                 Lafollette

                                    Kelly Foust                                                                          Caryville

                                    Casey Johnson                                                                  Caryville

                                    Andrea Hayes                                                                     Lake City

Brothers                   Junior Tucker & Audrey                                                   Caryville

                                    Tony Tucker                                                                        Caryville

Sisters                       Cathy Lawson                                                                     Clinton

                                    Nona Wilson & Jim                                                            Caryville

11 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren

A host of other relatives, family and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Goans.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:00AM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

