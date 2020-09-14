Billy George “Babe” Cox, Lake City

Billy George “Babe” Cox, age 88, of Lake City, departed this life for his Heavenly home on September 11, 2020.

Born in 1931 in Briceville, TN, to Murman Gustavas and Eva Rose Viles Cox, Babe was the third of eight children. As a young boy, he moved with his family from Briceville to Lake City and attended Lake City Elementary and Lake City High School. While in high school, Babe excelled at basketball and football; he was a quarterback for the Lake City Blue Devils, later the Lake City Lakers. He graduated from Lake City High School in 1951. After graduation, Babe enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon discharge from the Navy, he returned to Lake City and went to work for the U.S. Postal Service. He started working in the Lake City Post Office as a part-time clerk in 1952, transitioning to full-time in 1980. Babe retired from the Post Office in 1993 after 41 years of service. In 1952, Babe married Geraldine Pebley and they had a son, David. Babe was very well known and liked by many in Lake City. He had a special place in his heart for children and those in need. Babe married Jewell Byrd Sides in 1975 and helped raise her granddaughter Shasta.

Babe was an avid outdoorsman. In his younger days, Babe enjoyed grouse hunting with his favorite dog, Lady. He was an expert fisherman most of his life; he knew Norris Lake like the back of his hand, often showing family and friends his favorite fishing spots and spending hours on the phone in the evenings sharing the results of his fishing trips. Babe was a UT sports fan and enjoyed watching UT football with his son, David and nephew, Tim. Babe was of the Baptist faith and was saved at a revival when he was in high school.

Babe was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Marion Herbert “June” Cox, granddaughter Amy Cox, wife Jewell Cox, and son David Cox.

Babe is survived by a large family, all local, including his brothers and their wives, Jake and Sandy Cox, Roger and Shirley Cox; sisters and their husbands, Jean and Tony Aloi and Mickey and Lester Fox; sisters Betty Aud and Brenda Letner. Babe also leaves his granddaughter Katie Cox-Warren and husband Clay; daughter-in-law Kathy Cox; granddaughter Shala Sides and her daughter Lyric; niece Sherry (Randy) Hudson; nephews Tim (Katie) Aloi, Mike (Debby) Aloi, Bruce (Mary Jane) Fox, Terry Fox, Todd (Melissa) Fox, Jeffrey Letner, Lynn (Becky) Cox, and Daryl (Glenda) Cox; cousins Jim (Madelyn) Robbins, Larry (Sherry) Robbins, and Doris Jean Disney. He also leaves a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

The family will have a private service at a later date. Any donations in Babe’s memory can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City is in charge of arrangements.

