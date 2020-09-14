David Lee Ivory, Ten Mile

David Lee Ivory, age 69, of Ten Mile passed away suddenly Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home. He was born August 29, 1951 in Chattanooga and was an active member of New Midway Baptist Church in Kingston.  From the age of thirteen, David had worked in the family photography business and was a winner of many awards.  Ivory Studio was known far & wide for its professionalism and prestigious photography.  He was also a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly.  David loved socializing and never met a stranger.  Preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Robert Ivory, Jr., and Margaret Louise Ivory.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 35 years               Yvonne P. Ivory of Ten Mile

Son                                                 James Michael Ivory of Ten Mile

Grandchildren                              Gracie Hutson and Ella Walkney

Brothers                                        Dennis Ivory & wife, Martha of Church Hill

                                                       Douglas Ivory & wife, Michelle of Madera, CA

                                                       Duane Ivory & wife, Kathy of Flowery Branch, GA

Sister                                             DeAnna Davenport of Roswell, GA

Brothers – in-law                         Frank Robinette of Kingston

                                                       Robert Robinette of Kingston

                                                       Kyle Robinette & wife, Wanda of Kingston

                                                       Wesley Phillips of Kingston

                                                       Tony Phillips of Kingston

Sister-in-law                                 Judy Andrews of Kingston

A host of extended family and dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:00 pm, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at New Midway Baptist Church with a funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Rev. Rod Garrett and Bro. Howard Huffine officiating.  Interment will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday at Crawford Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

