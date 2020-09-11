Paul David Huckaby, Clinton

Paul David Huckaby, age 74 of Clinton, TN passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home. He loved his grandbabies and spending time with them. Paul spent his spare time fishing and going to flea markets. He had a passion for operating heavy equipment.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Mary Katherine Huckaby; several brothers and sisters.

Paul is survived by his wife Janice Huckaby of Clinton, TN; sons, David Huckaby and wife Lila Sue of Clinton, TN, Allen Daugherty and wife Leslie of Clinton, TN; daughters, Becky Burnette and husband Audie of Lake City, TN, Renea Gaynes and husband John of Clinton, TN, Frankie James and husband Jesse of AL; brothers, Terry Lynn Huckaby of Lake City, TN, Teddy Joe Huckaby and wife Danita of Clinton, TN, Charles Ray Phillips of Anderson County, TN; sisters, Elizabeth Braden of Lake City, TN, Becky Hughling and husband Doug of Knoxville, TN, Mona McCarter and husband James of Lake City, TN; grandchildren, Jordan Huckaby, Olivia Huckaby, Parker Huckaby, Aubrey Huckaby, Finn Huckaby and a host of other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Paul’s family will receive his friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm with his funeral service to follow at 7:00pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Brother Donnie Rosenbaum officiating. Family and friends will meet at Jones Mortuary at 10:00am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and proceed to Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN for interment. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

