Barbara Anthony, Roane County

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 244 Views

Barbara Anthony, former Roane County Clerk, has gone to be with the Lord. A long time Roane County resident, Barbara was born in Marion County, TN to the late J.W. and Marie Graham. A member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Barbara was a woman of faith. She had many interests, including painting, reading, sewing, gardening and travel. An animal lover, she was devoted to her birds and dogs and gave generously to animal-related charities.

Mrs. Anthony is survived by her daughters: June Blanchard (husband David Blanchard) and Paula Anthony; grandchildren Graham and Connor Blanchard and Savannah Anthony; brother Jim Graham; aunt Mary Ellen Jones; cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband Billy Anthony and brother John Graham.

Due to Covid-19 services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roane County Paws or Tiger Haven.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Anthony Family.

About News Department

Check Also

Margaret Jane (Janie) Douglas, Rocky Top

It is with the deepest sympathy we announce the sudden passing of Margaret Jane (Janie) …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: