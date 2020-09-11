Barbara Anthony, Roane County

Barbara Anthony, former Roane County Clerk, has gone to be with the Lord. A long time Roane County resident, Barbara was born in Marion County, TN to the late J.W. and Marie Graham. A member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Barbara was a woman of faith. She had many interests, including painting, reading, sewing, gardening and travel. An animal lover, she was devoted to her birds and dogs and gave generously to animal-related charities.

Mrs. Anthony is survived by her daughters: June Blanchard (husband David Blanchard) and Paula Anthony; grandchildren Graham and Connor Blanchard and Savannah Anthony; brother Jim Graham; aunt Mary Ellen Jones; cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband Billy Anthony and brother John Graham.

Due to Covid-19 services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roane County Paws or Tiger Haven.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Anthony Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

