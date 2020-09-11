7th Judicial Drug and Crime Task Force makes Drug Arrests

On September 9th, 2020, agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force (CTF) completed an investigation by executing a search warrant at 119 King Street, Clinton, to search for narcotics related evidence. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshall’s Smoky Fugitive Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Tennessee Army National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

A search of the residence led to the discovery of several key pieces of evidence to include: approximately 10 grams of a fentanyl/heroin compound, digital data recovered from cell phones found, and 7 firearms. While on scene agents conducted interviews with subjects suspected of

being involved in the sale of a fentanyl/heroin compound.

Sheriff Russell Barker of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office noted that “The fentanyl/heroin compound that was seized will have an unknown positive impact of saving lives in Anderson County as, this deadly drug is causing overdoses, often fatal, every month.”

District Attorney General Dave Clark of the 7th Judicial District stated “The increase in heroin/fentanyl compound in East Tennessee is alarming. We are seeing drug dealers mix in deadly fentanyl to heroin and even counterfeit prescription pain pills. The work of the CTF in combating this deadly illegal fentanyl distribution is important in making our community safer.”

In all, three residents of 119 King Street were arrested. Timothy Fritz, Atosha Fritz, and Holden Fritz. Timothy Fritz was charged with Manufacture, Sale Delivery of a Schedule I substance, Manufacture, Sale Delivery of a Schedule II substance, Possession of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony, Criminal Conspiracy, Maintaining a Dwelling for the use of Narcotics, Child Abuse and Neglect, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Atosha was charged with Tampering with Evidence in addition to the same charges Timothy was charged. Holden was arrested on an outstanding Violation of Probation out of Anderson County.

The 7th Judicial Crime Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, Oliver Springs Police Department, and Rocky Top

Police Department. The Crime Task Force focuses on drug and violent crime. The task force is currently led by Director Simon Byrne.

All weights, counts, and identity of substances are pending the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations crime lab results. Charges are pending at this time.

If you have information about this case or any other drug activity please contact the 7th Crime Task Force tip line at 865-361-5700.



