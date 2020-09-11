CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED BY ROCKWOOD POLICE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Rockwood police took a convicted sex offender into custody Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 700 Block of Vine Avenue following a visit by a probation officer, who then according to Rockwood Police Department, asked that officers come to the residence for assistance.
David Mitchell Davenport, age 48, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. He was transported to and processed into the jail in Kingston. Davenport, who is classified as violent, was ordered onto the registry after his 1997 conviction for rape.
|Violation Of Community Supervision For Life
|09-09-2020
|General Sessions Stevens
|12-01-2020
|$10,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Rockwood Police Department
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
|Failure To Register As Sex Offender
|09-09-2020
|General Sessions Stevens
|12-01-2020
|$10,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Rockwood Police Department
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
