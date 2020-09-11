CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED BY ROCKWOOD POLICE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Rockwood police took a convicted sex offender into custody Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 700 Block of Vine Avenue following a visit by a probation officer, who then according to Rockwood Police Department, asked that officers come to the residence for assistance.

David Mitchell Davenport, age 48, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. He was transported to and processed into the jail in Kingston. Davenport, who is classified as violent, was ordered onto the registry after his 1997 conviction for rape.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

