MEETING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Budget and Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building Training Room, Room 104, at 200 S. Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

This meeting will be an in-person public meeting with social distancing and additional CDC guidelines being observed.

The Budget and Finance Committee consists of Councilmembers Callison and Smith and Mayor Pro Tem Chinn.

Contact the City Clerk’s office for more information at (865) 425-3411.

