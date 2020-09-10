ORFD, ORPD to complete 3.43-mile 9/11 Remembrance Run

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 10, 2020) – The Oak Ridge Fire Department and Oak Ridge Police Department will complete a 9/11 Remembrance Run on Friday to honor the lives lost during the 2001 attacks.

Typically, the departments participate in the Oak Ridge Firefighters Association 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb but that type of event is not possible this year due to COVID-19, so it has been changed to a run.

This year, members of both departments will complete a 3.43-mile run through Oak Ridge carrying an American flag.

The run begins at 8:46 a.m., the same time the first Twin Tower was hit on September 1, 2001.

It will start and finish at the Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool. Firefighters and officers will make their way from the pool to Oak Ridge High School for the 9/11 ceremony and continue across the Turnpike to City hall, down Wilson Street, onto South Rutgers Avenue, to South Illinois back up towards the Turnpike, Robertsville Road and back to the pool.

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.

